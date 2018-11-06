Commissioner Hahn calls for end to Turkey’s EU accession talks
Johannes Hahn, the European Union commissioner responsible for bloc enlargement negotiations and neighborhood policy, has called for an end to accession negotiations with Turkey.
Turkey’s membership of the EU is not realistic in the foreseeable future, Hahn told Die Welt newspaper published Tuesday.
“In the long term, it would be more honest for Turkey and the EU to follow a new direction and end accession talks,” he said.