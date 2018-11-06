NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Commissioner Hahn calls for end to Turkey’s EU accession talks

TAGS: EU, Turkey, Diplomacy

Johannes Hahn, the European Union commissioner responsible for bloc enlargement negotiations and neighborhood policy, has called for an end to accession negotiations with Turkey.

Turkey’s membership of the EU is not realistic in the foreseeable future, Hahn told Die Welt newspaper published Tuesday.

“In the long term, it would be more honest for Turkey and the EU to follow a new direction and end accession talks,” he said.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 