Bank branch vandalized in Zografou

Unknown individuals vandalized a bank branch in an apparent protest at the death of Zak Kostopoulos, an LGBTQ activist who died in October after being attacked by a jewelry store owner and another man in downtown Athens.



The assailants shattered the glass front and smashed an ATM machine of a Eurobank store in the eastern suburb of Zografou while spray-painting slogans about Kostopoulos. The incident took place around 3.15 a.m.



No arrests were reported.