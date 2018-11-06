Greece holds joint air force exercise with Israel

The Air Forces of Greece and Israel held a joint twelve-day exercise based at the 110 Combat Wing of the Larissa Air Base until November 2, as part of the defense cooperation program of the two countries.



The purpose of the exercise was to increase combat capacity and to optimize the level of cooperation between Greek and Israeli Air Force personnel in air-to-air and air-to-ground missions in mixed formations.



The Israeli Air Force participated with eleven F-16 fighter jets, one radar plane G550H and staff.