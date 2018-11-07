Pro-Greek Senator wins NJ race, 5 members of Greek descent elected in the House

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, widely seen as a staunch ally of Greece and Cyprus for over two decades, was reelected to a third term in US midterm elections Tuesday, defeating Republican Bob Hugin, an ex-pharmaceutical executive.



Meanwhile, Greek-American Democrat John Sarbanes retained his seat in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, scoring a comfortable victory over his Republican rival Charles Anthony.



Republican Representative Gus Bilirakis, the cochair of the Hellenic Caucus who represents Florida’s 12th Congressional District, won a seventh term with in the House after defeating Democrat Chris Hunter, a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor.



In Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, Dina Titus won reelection to a fourth term, cruising to victory over her Republican opponent Joyce Bentley.



Democrat Chris Pappas beat Republican Eddie Edwards in the race for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. The state has now elected its first openly gay congressman.



Michael Waltz, a former Green Beret commander with Greek roots, beat Democrat Nancy Soderberg in the race for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.



In Wisconsin, Republican Leah Papachristou Vukmir, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, lost to Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.



The Greek American community now has five members in the US House of Representatives.