US and Cyprus sign deal on security cooperation

Cyprus and the United States have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the area of security, according to a statement by the Cyprus Foreign Ministry, which said that the two sides have signed a Statement of Intent on security issues.



The agreement refers to issues relating to combatting terrorism, strengthening security at sea and borders and promoting regional stability.



This comes as Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides visited Washington for a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.



Christodoulides also met with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell and Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon.



In statements after the meetings at the State Department, Christodoulides said the discussions with the two officials concentrated on three issues.



“First, our bilateral relations and the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels. The statement of intent was signed within this framework, as it sets the outline of cooperation and how we should proceed next,” the minister said.



The second field, he added, is regional developments and the role the Republic of Cyprus can play through trilateral cooperation with neighbouring states. It is important, he added, that the US acknowledge the work that is being done and the results that will ensue from trilateral cooperation agreements and “we hope that soon there will be developments as far as the US participating in these” agreements.



The third issue which was examined was the Cyprus issue, said Christodoulides, adding that the US expressed their support, both for the Secretary General’s efforts and those of his envoy, Jane Holl Lute. The Cypriot minister said they exchanged views on the security and guarantees aspect and the need for the Republic of Cyprus to continue its role in the Eastern Mediterranean as a pillar of stability and security.



Expressing the government of Cyprus’s satisfaction for the signing of the statement of intent, Christodoulides said the further strengthening of our strategic partnership with the US is not directed against any third country. “We are working on a positive agenda and through positive approach to handle common challenges and problems,” adding that this partnership is open to all countries that share the same values for the Eastern Mediterranean region.



