Xylouris White | Athens | November 8

Photo: Manolis Mathioudakis

Cretan music expert Giorgos Xylouris, a master at the lute and accomplished singer, joins forces with drummer Jim White, one of the founders of the Australian act Dirty Three, at Six Dogs on Thursday, November 8. The duo first teamed up in 2014 in the project “Goats” and last January released their third collaborative effort, “Mother,” which explores free jazz and infuses it with what the artists are calling Cretan punk, to create a whole new sound. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 12 euros in advance (www.viva.gr) and 14 euros at the box office.

Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou,

Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510