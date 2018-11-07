Help vowed for quake-damaged homes and businesses on Zakynthos

A total of 15 million euros have been earmarked to rebuild infrastructure and compensate private individuals and businesses on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, which suffered damages from the 6.4 magnitude quake in late October.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Zakynthos MP Stavros Kontonis announced that each household or business that suffered damage from the quake will receive 5,000 euros and be eligible to a series of tax relief measures.

He also announced, among other things, that 100,000 euros will be made available to repair the island’s hospital, 180,000 euros for the castle monastery of Aghios Dionysios and 10 million for repairs at the island’s port.