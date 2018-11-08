Alert issued for missing Syrian teen

Child protection agency Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) has issued a missing alert notice following the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Syria.



The girl, Avin Ibrahim, has been missing from Koutsohero in Larisa, central Greece, since November 6.



She is described as 1.55 meters tall and weighing 50 kilos, with blond hair and brown eyes. The day she disappeared she was wearing a black blouse and pants, a black hijab and was holding a purple school bag.



Anyone with information should telephone 116000, the European helpline for reporting missing children, or contact Greek police on 100.