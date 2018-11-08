James Carter | Athens | November 9-12

Photo: Vincent Soyez

Saxophone virtuoso James Carter travels from Detroit to Athens for a set at the Greek capital's Half Note, where he will show the jazz-loving public the results of five decades of honing his craft and drawing inspiration from the greats. He is joined by Gerard Gibbs on the Hammond organ and Alex White on percussion. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and tickets range from 20-30 euros.

Half Note, 22 Trivonianou, Metz,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr