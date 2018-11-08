Kate Marie Byrnes nominated next US ambassador to FYROM

Kate Marie Byrnes has been nominated by US President Donald Trump as the next ambassador to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Byrnes, a 24-year veteran of the US diplomatic corps and a member of the Senior Foreign Service, currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Athens.

Her previous assignment was Charge d’Affaires, a.i. at the US Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, where she had also served as the Deputy Chief of Mission since September 2014.