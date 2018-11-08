ATHEX: A few blue chips keep index afloat

Banks and the majority of stocks ended the session on Thursday with losses, but the benchmark managed to close virtually unchanged thanks to support from a handful of blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 640.67 points, shedding just 0.01 percent from Wednesday’s 640.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.69 percent to 1,680.95 points, but the small-cap index fell 1.26 percent.

The banks index declined 1.68 percent, as Alpha gave up 3.46 percent, Eurobank lost 1.96 percent and Attica shrank 0.98 percent, while Piraeus increased 3.13 percent and National rose 0.77 percent. These two banks, along with Coca-Cola HBC (up 4.84 percent after reporting a 1.2 percent yearly rise in profit in Januray-September) and Motor Oil (up 1.47 percent), kept the main index afloat, given their high capitalization.

Losers included GEK Terna and Public Power Corporation (both down 2.31 percent), Hellenic Petroleum (2 percent) and Jumbo (1.96 percent).

In total 37 stocks recorded gains, 58 suffered losses and 32 ended unchanged. Turnover amounted to 32.8 million euros, just below Wednesday’s 32.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rebounded 0.42 percent to close at 67.40 points.