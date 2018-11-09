‘Marnie’ in HD | Athens & Thessaloniki | November 10

Nico Muhly's contemporary opera “Marnie,” based on the novel by Winston Graham that also inspired the film by Alfred Hitchcock, is the composer's second new opera for the Metropolitan. Set in the 1950s, this tale of denial and deceit centers on a beautiful, mysterious young woman who assumes multiple identities. The Met production – starring Isabel Leonard in the title role, Janis Kelly as Mrs Rutland, Denyce Graves as Marnie’s Mother, Iestyn Davies as Terry Rutland and Christopher Maltman as Mark Rutland, with a libretto by Nicholas Wright – will be screened live from New York at the Athens and Thessaloniki concert halls on Saturday, November 10, at 7.55 p.m. sharp. Tickets cost 20 and 25 euros for the Athens show and 15 euros in Thessaloniki.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333; www.megaron.gr;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &

Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr