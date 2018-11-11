Michel Kaplan | Athens | November 13

Internationally acclaimed historian Michel Kaplan, professor emeritus and former president of Paris 1 Pantheon – Sorbonne University, will deliver a lecture on the geographical, political and ideological circumstances that led to the extraordinary longevity of the Byzantine Empire and its heritage to modern culture. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 13, at the Athens Concert Hall, in cooperation with the French Institute and Embassy in Athens and France's National Center of Scientific Research. It will be in French with simultaneous translation into Greek and starts at 7 p.m. with free-admission coupons being distributed as of 5.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr