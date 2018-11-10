Direct metro service to airport resumes following complaint
The decision had caused significant confusion for travelers who had to change platforms or use buses to make the connection, leading to a formal complaint being lodged by the Transport Ministry last week, calling for the measure to be rescinded.
Direct service to and from Athens International Airport resumed on the Greek capital’s metro system over the weekend, following complaints over a decision by operator STASY to split the trip between different trains.
