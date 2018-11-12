Ark | Athens | November 15 - December 10

In his solo show at the Skoufa Gallery titled “Ark,” contemporary Greek artist Vassilis Perros uses the mediums of construction, painting and engraving to explore the Biblical notion of the ark as a vessel that salvages collective memory. The show opens at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, and runs through December 10. Opening hours are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.



Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.3025, www.skoufagallery.gr