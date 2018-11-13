The disturbing images of anti-establishment group members clashing with police officers during the trial of 21 anarchists at a courthouse in Athens yesterday morning is unprecedented – or rather it would be more correct to say that it is unprecedented by European standards.



Of course these deplorable events, which unfortunately also led to the hospitalization of three police officers, came as no surprise to anyone in this country.



The problem, however, is that these incidents once again promote a ghastly image of Greece around the world as a country where the law of the jungle prevails.