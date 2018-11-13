Device in foiled attack against Dogiakos was made up of gunpowder

The ongoing police investigation into a failed bomb attack against a deputy prosecutor in Athens on Tuesday showed that the low-power explosive device was made up of a kilo of gunpowder.



As to the reason why the bomb didn't go off, police believe this may be due to a jamming of the detonation circuit, probably during its transportation on the motorcycle.



The device was placed in parked motorcycle outside the home of Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos, in the Athens suburb of Vyronas.



Police and a bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene after an anonymous caller warned that a bomb had been placed at the specific address in a call to the Zougla news website and Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper at around 4 a.m. in the early hours of Tuesday.



Investigators are looking into older cases handled by Dogiakos, who is among Greece's more prominent judicial officials, for clues on the motives of the foiled attack.



Dogiakos has been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including the prosecution of the far-right Golden Dawn party and the break-up of a major judicial racket.