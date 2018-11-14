Former minister responds to demands for probe into his finances

Former public order minister Michalis Chrysochoidis responded on Wednesday to demands by anti-money laundering authorities to be given access to his personal bank accounts, saying that “they can open as many accounts as they like; their efforts will come to nothing.”

“The effort to involve me in scandals defines the people attempting it. They have learned to climb the ladder by constructing enemies and to govern by creating culprits,” said the former socialist PASOK minister, who served in 2013-2015 under the coalition government of conservative New Democracy prime minister Antonis Samaras.

“Up until today, we had hoped that only the far-right and Orban governed with poison, hate and prejudice,” Chrysochoidis added, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Authorities have also requested access to the finances of the former PASOK prime minister Costas Simitis.