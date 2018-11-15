The justice system is obliged to be fair about the cases it handles, while it must also act with caution on every matter that is brought before it.



Investigating scandals with the aim of achieving catharsis is an extremely serious matter, which needs to be carried out according to very specific rules and unimpeachable due process.



When the process of catharsis starts to look more like a witch hunt than a genuine attempt at cleaning up the political system, and appears to be aimed at destroying political rivals and making an impression on the public, it becomes an extremely dangerous affair that will have repercussions on the health of democracy.