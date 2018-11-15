Former Socialist prime minister Costas Simitis reacted angrily on Wednesday after it emerged that Greek anti-money-laundering authorities have requested the opening of his bank accounts in connection with the acquisition of a C4I security system for the 2004 Athens Olympics, saying he has “nothing to hide.”



Describing the allegations which emerged in a report in the Ta Nea daily as “scandalous,” Simitis said he would offer a full response after discovering “who is behind them.” “History is not written by the transient holders of executive power,” he said.



According to the report, which was confirmed by officials, authorities have also requested the opening of bank accounts held by the ex-prime minister’s brother, Spiros Simitis, and by former public order minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and his deputy Vangelis Malesios.



The action was taken following the press report that referred to the deposition of a French citizen, Michel Josserand, in 2006 relating to the upgrade of Hellenic Navy frigates.



In his deposition, the Frenchman is said to have claimed that a US company approached Simitis and Chrysochoidis directly to secure the C4I deal.



Josserand was convicted after legal action by Yiannos Papantoniou, Greece’s then defense minister, who he approached about the same deal.