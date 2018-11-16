Athens municipal worker killed in truck crash

A 53-year-old local authority worker died on Friday as a result of injuries sustained while on the job, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency has reported.

The unnamed man sustained crushing injuries when the garbage truck he was driving crashed on NATO Avenue in the northern suburb of Ano Liosia at around 5 a.m. in the morning.

He was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

An investigation is under way into the causes of the crash.