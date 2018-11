Cyprus's Minister of Energy Yiorgos Lakkotrypis talks with US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon, in Nicosia, Friday. The State Department announced last week that Fannon will travel to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Nicosia, and Cairo from November 11 to 20, noting that during his trip, he will be meeting with government officials and private sector representatives to discuss energy security and regional cooperation on energy issues. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]