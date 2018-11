Francois Hollande, the former president of France, on Friday hailed Greece’s progress in overcoming difficult obstacles.



“You managed to ensure that Greece achieved good results,” Hollande said during a visit to Maximos Mansion in Athens.



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, for his part, welcomed Hollande as “a true friend of Greece.”



“In Greece we have a saying that you gain a friend at tough times. You were a true friend in a time of need,” he added of Hollande, whose efforts were instrumental in keeping Greece in the eurozone.



Greece is no longer a problem for Europe, Hollande indicated, saying that the bloc’s future is now the issue.