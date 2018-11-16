ATHEX: Stocks rattled by commotion over Brexit

Europe-wide concerns at the looming prospect of a British exit from the European Union without a prior agreement on terms have been affecting local stocks all week, and Friday was no exception, while the continuing sell-off of shares in the three banks that will exit the MSCI Standard index has taken the banks index down to a new 33-month low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 625.69 points, shedding 0.78 percent from Thursday’s 630.59 points. On a weekly basis it dropped 2.76 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.39 percent to 1,635.82 points and the banks index gave up 0.72 percent, as Eurobank fell 4.45 percent and National conceded 2.55 percent, while Alpha advanced 1.85 percent and Piraeus edged up 0.39 percent. Public Power Corporation shrank 4.73 percent, Coca-Cola HBC decreased 3.34 percent, OPAP sank 3.19 percent and Mytilineos lost 2.80 percent.

In total 27 stocks posted gains, 42 sustained losses and 33 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 37.6 million euros, marginally above Thursday’s 37 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.64 percent to close at 66.49 points.