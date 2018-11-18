Police arrest 19 after Saturday's clashes

A total of 19 people were arrested by police forces in Athens during clashes with anarchists.

The arrests were made outside the Polytechnic, in the nearby neighboirhood of Exarchia and near Ambelokipi metro station, across from the Athens Police headquarters, where a group of people who had taken part in the march commemorating the 45th anniversary of a student uprising against Greece's military regime of the time attacked police officers.

Several more individuals were provisionally detained, but were released.

Also, two police officers were injured.