Universities trashed; police arrest 19

Saturday night clashes around the National Technical University of Athens and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki have left their scars on the universities and surrounding areas.

Smashed sidewalks and windows, as well as burned chairs and tables used to erect barricades are evidence of the activities of anarchists who chose to celebrate this way the 45th anniversary of a student uprising against Greece’s then-ruling military regime.

Police say that about 1,000 firebombs and 200 flares were thrown Saturday night by rioters, with the flares thrown from flare guns.

A total of 19 people were arrested; the 15 Greeks are aged 17-37 and include a 28-year-old member of the “Rouvikonas” self-styled “anarchist collective,” with a prior arrest record.

The four arrested foreigners include an Afghan, 30, a 17-year-old Romanian, a 13-year-old Palestinian and an Albania, whose age is not known.