Municipal workers protesting worksite deaths force way into ministry

Dozens of members of the union representing municipal workers, POE-OTA, forced themselves into the Labor Ministry headquarters in central Athens on Monday morning, demanding a meeting with Minister Effie Achtsioglou.

The union's action came as part of protests aimed to draw attention to recent fatalities involving colleagues including the death of a 53-year-old driver of a municipal garbage truck last week near the capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens, and the death of another municipal worker who was hit by a car while on duty in the same area earlier this month.

Accusing the state of "criminal indifference," the union called for a strict enforcement of health and safety laws.