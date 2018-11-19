Kick-starting Greece’s entrepreneurial engine

Dr Peter Diamandis, the man behind Singularity University, speaks at the launch of the two-day SingularityU Greece Summit at the Athens Concert Hall Monday. The author, scientist and entrepreneur is executive chairman of the XPrize Foundation, which designs large incentive prizes for radical breakthroughs in aid of humanity. "The most important thing that Greece can do is engage its entrepreneurial engine," Diamandis said. He said he envisages a transformation that will put Greeks’ good education and entrepreneurial spirit to use, along with the country’s geographical advantages. [Elias Joidos]