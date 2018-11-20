Mogwai | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 30 & December 1

Scottish post-rock act Mogwai – which shot to the top of the UK charts in the 00s with “Rock Action” before segueing into the electronica scene with “Happy Songs for Happy People” in 2003 – is coming to Greece for two shows as part of its European tour. The band will appear at Thessaloniki's Principal Club on Friday, November 30, and at Athens's Piraeus 117 Academy the following night. Tickets cost 25 euros for the first show and 28 euros for the second at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.



Principal Club, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.428.088;

Piraeus Academy, 117 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.882.0426