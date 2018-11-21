Turkish politician appears to call for fresh Cyprus invasion

The leader of Turkey’s opposition Iyi (Good) Party, Meral Aksener, appears to have called for a Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

Referring to energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region on Tuesday, the nationalist politician lashed against “imperialist activity” to the detriment of Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.



“Aishe will go on vacation again,” Aksener added, an eerie reference to the code phrase that saw the launch of the 1974 invasion of the island.

