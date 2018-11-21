Opera Nights | Athens | Thursdays to December 27

The beautiful Hotel Grande Bretagne opens its Winter Garden City Lounge to opera aficionados every Thursday through December 27, when it will be hosting evenings of arias and duets by two acclaimed performers. This week and next are dedicated to Maria Callas, while December will be all about the festive season, with Christmas and New Year's songs. The concerts begin at 8 p.m. and admission costs 24 euros, including a glass of champagne or a cocktail, as well as finger food.

Grande Bretagne, 1 Vassileos Georgiou A,

Syntagma Square, tel 210.333.0000