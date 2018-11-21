BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Intralot sells majority stake in Azeri subsidiary

Athens-listed gaming infrastructure company Intralot this week announced the sale of its 51 percent stake in Azeri subsidiary Azerinteltek QSC, managed by Turkey’s Inteltek.

The buyer is Turkish investment company Baltech Investments LLC, which already owns 24.5 percent in Azerinteltek.

After the completion of the transaction, expected within the next six months, Baltech will controls 75.5 percent in the Azeri firm.

The two sides agreed on a price of 19.5 million euros. Intralot also controls 45 percent of Inteltek.

