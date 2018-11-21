Greek shipowners have invested more than $10.4 billion in vessel acquisitions in the year to date, according to shipbroker data.

Allied Shipbroking reports that the value of used ships acquired within 2018 has already reached $4.368 billion, while Golden Destiny said that the value of newbuilds ordered up until October amounted to $6.07 billion.

Greek shippers are the most active in the world this year when it comes to buying used vessels and placing new ship orders – transactions which concern a total of 396 oceangoing vessels, or about 10 percent of the entire Greek-owned merchant fleet.