Greek authorities to review cleaner's 10-year fraud sentence

TAGS: Justice

Greece’s supreme court prosecutor is re-examining a lower court's decision to jail a kindergarten cleaner for 10 years for fraud because she forged an elementary school certificate to get her job.

Court officials said Thursday that Xeni Dimitriou will review the ruling – which has been widely criticized as unduly strict – to determine whether the case should be retried.

The 53-year-old municipal employee quit elementary school after completing fifth grade. She obtained her civil service position having submitted a forged certificate that she had finished sixth grade – the minimum education requirement for state-employed cleaners.

She was jailed following her conviction by a court in the city of Larissa, in central Greece. Her lawyer has appealed the ruling and will seek her release from prison pending retrial. [AP]
 

