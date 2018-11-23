It is a positive development that Greece has now established a legal framework to attract international companies to the country to film television and big-screen productions.

In the not-too-distant past, few foreign productions (not even those with a Greek theme) were filmed in Greece as companies were put off by the maze of bureaucracy and the outright indifference of authorities.

However, Greek islands such as Corfu, Rhodes, Antiparos and Cephalonia, to name but a few, have already served as the locations for major film and TV productions.

It is beyond doubt that with its wide variety of impressive landscapes, Greece has what it takes to become a highly competitive filming destination.