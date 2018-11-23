NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Anarchist group throws flyers at construction company premises

File photo

Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers at the premises of construction company Ellaktor in northern Athens on Friday morning to protest the construction of a landfill in Corfu.

In a post on the anarchist Indymedia website, Rouvikonas said the landfill in the area of Lefkimi, Corfu, is within walking distance from a residential area.

It said Ellaktor undertook the restoration of damage caused to the Lefkimmi landfill after an arson.

 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 