Anarchist group throws flyers at construction company premises
File photo
Online
Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers at the premises of construction company Ellaktor in northern Athens on Friday morning to protest the construction of a landfill in Corfu.
Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers at the premises of construction company Ellaktor in northern Athens on Friday morning to protest the construction of a landfill in Corfu.
In a post on the anarchist Indymedia website, Rouvikonas said the landfill in the area of Lefkimi, Corfu, is within walking distance from a residential area.
It said Ellaktor undertook the restoration of damage caused to the Lefkimmi landfill after an arson.