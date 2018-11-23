Teenager arrested for stabbing fellow student in Patra
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after stabbing a fellow student at a junior high school in Patra, in western Greece, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.
The victim was transferred to a local hospital and is being treated for his wounds but his life is not in danger, the report said.
Police said it is not clear what prompted the attack and are taking testomonies from witnesses.