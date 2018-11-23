NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Teenager arrested for stabbing fellow student in Patra

TAGS: Crime

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after stabbing a fellow student at a junior high school in Patra, in western Greece, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital and is being treated for his wounds but his life is not in danger, the report said.

Police said it is not clear what prompted the attack and are taking testomonies from witnesses.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 