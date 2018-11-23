Bergman Tribute | Athens | November 24 & 25

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) hosts a two-day tribute to Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman this weekend, in cooperation with the Swedish Embassy in Greece. The event at the Book Castle comprises screenings of “Persona” (1966), “The Seventh Seal” (1957), “Summer with Monika” (1953), “Bergman Island,” a 2004 documentary by Marie Nyrerod, and “Ingmar Bergman 100,” an interactive film installation by the Swedish Institute. There will also be lectures on his work and how it has influenced filmmakers all over the world from eminent personalities in the fields of cinema, academia, philosophy and psychiatry. For details on the free-of-charge event, visit www.snfcc.org.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000