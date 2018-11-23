Christmas Bazaar | Athens | November 25

After attracting more than 3,000 visitors last year, the St Paul's Anglican Church annual Christmas Bazaar is back, with a taste of all things British – from Christmas crackers and gifts to homemade marmalades, jams and chutneys, and from tea and teapots to calendars – as well as toys, books and Christmas cards, decorations, jewelry and quality used clothing. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, November 25 at Aigli in Zappeio Gardens. Admission is free of charge.



Aigli, Zappeio Gardens, Vassilissis Olgas, Syntagma