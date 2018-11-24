SYRIZA continues to trail New Democracy in new poll

Conservative opposition New Democracy holds a solid lead over ruling leftist SYRIZA, according to a public opinion poll conducted by Metron Analysis for newspaper Ta Nea, published on Saturday.



In the poll, ND is 10.9 points ahead of SYRIZA in voting intention, gathering 37.8 percent of the vote, against 26.9 percent for the ruling party, with neo-Nazi Golden Dawn coming in third with 7.2 percent.



They are followed by the centre-left Movement for Change with 6.9 percent and the Communist Party (KKE) with 6.2 percent.



SYRIZA’s coalition partner, the right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL) are seen getting 1.3 percent of the vote, which means it would fail to secure the 3 percent needed to enter Parliament, the centrist To Potami receives 2.5 percent and the Union of Centrists 2.4 percent.