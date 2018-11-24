Ivan Krastev | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 26 & 27

Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev will deliver two lectures in Greece on the subject “The EU as a Community of European Law and Values” on November 26 and 27, organized by the Fritz Thyssen Foundation. Krastev's lectures at Thessaloniki's Chamber of Commerce and Athens's Electra Palace Hotel, both of which start at 6 p.m., are part of the Thyssen Lectures series, organized in Greece under the auspices of Professor Vassilios Skouris, former president of the European Court of Justice and current director of the Center for European and International Economic Law (CIEEL). The lecture will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek.



Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce, 29 Tsimiski, tel 2310.370.100;

Electra Palace, 18-20 Navarchou Nikodimou, Plaka, tel 210.337.0000