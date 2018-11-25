NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tsipras, Anastasiades meet in Brussels

TAGS: Cyprus, Diplomacy

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed the upcoming tripartite meetings with Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Israel Sunday.

The two met in Brussels, where the European Council on Brexit took place.

Greece and Cyprus will meet separately with Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Israel on December 20.

The meeting with Israel is seen as crucial to the progress of the East Med gas pipeline project.

Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister, George Katrougalos, and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides also met to discuss specifics.

