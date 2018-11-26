Gavroglou to brief Patriarchate's Holy Synod on tentative deal

Education and Religious Affairs Minister Costas Gavroglou was to travel to Istanbul on Monday to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios amid ongoing tensions over a tentative deal between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop Ieronymos to relax church-state ties.

Gavroglou is to visit the patriarchate on Tuesday when the Holy Synod is due to convene to discuss the deal among other issues, including the anticipated replacement of Archbishop Demetrios of America.

According to sources, Gavroglou aims to brief members of the patriarchate's Holy Synod of the details of the agreement being proposed by Tsipras and the archbishop.