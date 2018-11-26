‘Snow White’ on Ice | Thessaloniki | December 26-30

The Russian Ice Stars transport the classic fairy tale about the pretty young girl, the evil queen, the poisoned apple and the magic mirror onto the ice with a skating extravaganza of dance, acrobatics, impressive scenery and special effects. Shows at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall take place at different times from December 26 to 30 and tickets cost 15 to 50 euros. For details, visit the venue's website.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr