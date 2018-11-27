Tenure of Archbishop Demetrios reportedly extended

The tenure of Archbishop Demetrios of America has been extended, as the Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos has reportedly decided not to include the issue of his removal at the next meeting of the Patriarchate’s Holy Synod, according to information on Tuesday.



The Holy Synod will meet in Istanbul from Tuesday to Thursday.



The same sources said the change is the result of pressure by members of the Archdiocese of America and diaspora Greeks who have been pushing for a successor from the US.



Members of the Archdiocese of America have also expressed their strong objection to the possibility of placing an interim figure such as Metropolitan Sotirios of Toronto, 82, according to the sources.



Vartholomaios has twice called on the 90-year-old Demetrios to resign but the latter has resisted, saying, on the second occasion, he has “a lot to contribute still.”