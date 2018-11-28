BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

SDOE conducts random inspections on gas stations

TAGS: Business, Crime

More than 60 percent of gas stations and liquefied natural gas suppliers were found in breach of rules during a recent inspection by Greece’s financial crimes squad (SDOE) aimed at cracking down on rampant fuel smuggling and tax evasion.

During the inspection, which was carried out on a sample of 16 filling stations, SDOE officials also discovered secretly operated underground storage systems with a capacity of up to 7,000 liters.

