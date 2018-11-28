SDOE conducts random inspections on gas stations
Online
More than 60 percent of gas stations and liquefied natural gas suppliers were found in breach of rules during a recent inspection by Greece’s financial crimes squad (SDOE) aimed at cracking down on rampant fuel smuggling and tax evasion.
More than 60 percent of gas stations and liquefied natural gas suppliers were found in breach of rules during a recent inspection by Greece’s financial crimes squad (SDOE) aimed at cracking down on rampant fuel smuggling and tax evasion.
During the inspection, which was carried out on a sample of 16 filling stations, SDOE officials also discovered secretly operated underground storage systems with a capacity of up to 7,000 liters.