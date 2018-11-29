The phenomenon of Greek teenagers barricading themselves inside their schools on the pretext that they have various demands that are not being addressed by the authorities is being repeated this year.

The difference now, however, is that these protests appear to be becoming increasingly fraught with risk.

One example is the tension that could spin out of control between groups gathering to express their opposition to Greece’s name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and others protesting such demonstrations.

Allowing adolescents to use their schools for such protests is a recipe for disaster that could sow deep divisions among the country’s young people and even lead to violence. It is a danger that must be stopped.