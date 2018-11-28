East Med pipeline talks being expedited

In what is seen as a sign of the ever-deepening relationship between Greece, Israel and Cyprus, all three countries are reportedly seeking to expedite procedures that will lead to an agreement for the creation of the more than 2,000-kilometer East Med natural gas pipeline.

Experts say the scope of the project remains, at least for now, technically challenging.

Ahead of the meeting between Alexis Tsipras, Benjamin Netanyahu and Nicos Anastasiades on December 20 in Jerusalem, Cyprus government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that talks about the pipeline are on “a very good path,” without however disclosing any details.