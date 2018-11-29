NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Teacher gets 48 years for molesting children

TAGS: Crime, Justice

A primary school teacher convicted of molesting pupils was sentenced to 48 years in prison by a Thessaloniki appeals court on Friday.

As is in the first trial, the court did not acknowledge any mitigating circumstances for the acts that it said the 54-year-old committed against 10 girls in the library of a primary school in eastern Thessaloniki.

The convicted teacher protested his innocence and told the court that it was “making a mistake.”

He claimed the accusations were part of a conspiracy against him and the result of “children’s imaginations.”

His friends and former colleagues, who appeared at the courthouse to express their support, denounced the court’s verdict.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 