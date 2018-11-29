Teacher gets 48 years for molesting children

A primary school teacher convicted of molesting pupils was sentenced to 48 years in prison by a Thessaloniki appeals court on Friday.



As is in the first trial, the court did not acknowledge any mitigating circumstances for the acts that it said the 54-year-old committed against 10 girls in the library of a primary school in eastern Thessaloniki.



The convicted teacher protested his innocence and told the court that it was “making a mistake.”



He claimed the accusations were part of a conspiracy against him and the result of “children’s imaginations.”



His friends and former colleagues, who appeared at the courthouse to express their support, denounced the court’s verdict.