MEPs encourage FYROM to honor Prespes name deal

The European Parliament welcomed a decision by the parliament in Skopje to start the constitutional process of implementing the name deal signed between the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and Greece.



MEPs said the agreement, signed last June, opens the door to FYROM’s EU and NATO accession negotiations.



“This agreement sends a much-needed positive signal for stability and reconciliation in the whole Western Balkans region,” the lawmakers said on Thursday in a press release on the progress made in 2018 by western Balkan countries in their path towards EU accession.



They also called on Hungary to extradite the country’s former premier Nikola Gruevski to his home country who fled abroad after being convicted of abuse of power.